Pakistan now violates LoC ceasefire in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 16 : Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district on Wednesday evening, a defence official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand, said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district around 6 p.m.

“Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations this year so far, 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

Source: IANS

