Pakistan opposes UNSC membership to India

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his country opposes any reforms that expand the UN Security Council to bring India into the fold.

Pakistan’s UN mission and its allies have worked to foil such efforts repeatedly and even quite recently as well, The News quoted Bilawal as saying at a press conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

He added that the UN reforms are a possibility but expanding the Security Council membership would not be a correct reform.

Bilawal also said climate crisis would be one issue where Pakistan would be willing to work with India and other countries.

He said that the 10 climate stressed nations should become one voice to press developed countries to form a green financing mechanism.

Responding to a question about forming a regional bloc for the purpose, the Foreign Minister said: “With all the caveats that I have already given, principally it’s right, that on climate change issue we should work together. When I urge the US and China to work together on this, I should have the moral strength to admit that whatever the differences, India and Pakistan should work together on this topic too.

“We have difficulties, we don’t have a reciprocal partner over there, August 2019 has made it impossible for us to engage, a whole host of reasons, but if there is any one area where on a principal basis, not only Pakistan and India — but other powers and other countries that don’t necessarily get along — this is perhaps the one issue that we should regardless of everything else be working towards combating (climate change), because whatever have seen, what we have experienced, I would not wish this upon my worst enemy.”