Pakistan PM breaks fast at Prophet’s Mosque in Madina

Madina: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia visited Prophet’s mosque in Madina on Saturday. He also broke fast and offered Maghrib namaz at the mosque.

According to a report published in the Khaleej Times, he was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Prayers for PM Imran Khan as he walks by the people in Madina. Alhamdulillah, Pakistanis all across the globe pray for his long life and success, as they know that he will always gives the best for Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/39Nl93Xxby — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 8, 2021

زمانے کی خاطر ہر اک ضابطہ

رہا جن کا شفقت ہمیشہ اصول



اگر واسطہ اپنے آقا کا دوں

خدا بھی کرے گا دعائیں قبول



ہوئی ان کی نظر ِ کرم اس طرح

گلابوں میں تبدیل ٹھہرے ببول#PMIKinKSA #رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/OkpvXSkN2K — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) May 8, 2021

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad said that Imran Khan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have affirmed their commitment to fortify the ‘upward trajectory’ in bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince met in Jeddah and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues, The Express Tribune quoted the Ministry as saying.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic bonds between the two countries rooted firmly in shared beliefs, common values, mutual trust and longstanding tradition of mutual support,” it added.

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan, collaboration in the field of energy, and increased job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, according to the MoFA.

The two leaders also signed an agreement on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC).

Khan also extended an invitation to Crown Prince Salman to visit Pakistan, stated the MoFA.

On May 4, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Riyadh to meet Saudi civil and military leadership in what seemed to be part of the preparation of the prime minister’s visit.

With inputs from agencies