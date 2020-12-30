Pakistan PM calls for connectivity with Uzbekistan

Islamabad, Dec 30 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the importance of joint efforts with Uzbekistan to promote regional connectivity for economic growth and development of the region.

Talking to visiting Uzbekistan Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkham on Tuesday, Khan said that Pakistani seaports provided a great opportunity to Central Asian nation and other regional countries for access to the Indian Ocean, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office as saying.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres, according to the statement.

He also underlined his country’s resolve to forge closer ties with central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

Ilkham was on a one-day visit to Islamabad to discuss rail and road cooperation from Central Asia to Pakistani seaports.

