Pakistan PM Imran Khan may get positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan with social worker and head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may be tested for the coronavirus or asked to go into isolation after a well-known philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19, days after meeting the Pakistan prime minister, his doctor said on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met Khan last week in Islamabad and donated Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Khan’s personal physician and CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Faisal Sultan, told the media that would meet Khan on Tuesday.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے فیصل ایدھی کی ملاقات

ایدھی فاونڈیشن کی طرف سے ایک کروڑ روپے کا چیک وزیراعظم کرونا ریلیف فنڈ کے لیے وزیر اعظم کو پیش کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/r3j3xw6D0X — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 15, 2020

“I will meet him and recommend that he gets tested…We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” he said.

The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country’s toll to 192, while the number of confirmed infections spiked to over 9,000.

It is not clear how Khan will run the government if he was asked to go into quarantine.

Khan is currently working as per routine and also chaired a meeting of Cabinet.

Earlier, Saad, the son of Faisal Edhi told the Dawn newspaper that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad said.

He added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation in Pakistan.

Source: With inputs from PTI

