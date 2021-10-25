Pakistan PM Imran Khan performs Umrah

Riyadh: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia performed Umrah on Sunday. Earlier, he had prayed at the Prophet Mosque in Madina.

In Riyadh, he will attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

May Allah accept @ImranKhanPTI Umrah and all his Duas- Ameenpic.twitter.com/oZjYmBTLzP — Nasreen (@Nas_k27) October 23, 2021

According to Dawn, the Foreign Office informed that Imran Khan will talk about Pakistan’s experience in launching “nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges” and challenges faced by the developing countries because of the phenomenon of climate change.

“An initiative of Crown Prince Salman, the MGI Summit is the “first of its kind” in the Middle East,” Dawn reported citing the FO statement.

Elaborating on the Prime Minister’s schedule during his 3-day visit, the newspaper reported citing the FO that with the focus on “advancing” the economic and trade relations with Saudi, Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with the Saudi leadership.

