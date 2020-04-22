Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may go into self-quarantine after it emerged that he came in contact with an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

On Wednesday, the PM underwent a COVID-19 test.

A team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital collected samples from Khan and the result was negative, Ary news reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that Khan met Faisal Edhi, the chairman of Edhi Foundation, the world’s largest volunteer ambulance network, on April 15.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Faisal developed flu like symptoms and tested positive for the virus the following day, sources said.

Faisal is the son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, the noted Pakistani philanthropist.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Tuesday quoting Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital CEO Faisal Sultan, who is also Khan’s personal physician, as saying that that the premier was “currently occupied with a cabinet meeting” but “as soon as he is finished”, he will recommend that he “gets tested and follow all the protocols in place”.

Faisal however, according to his son who spoke to the Dawn newspaper, is in self-isolation and his health remains fine.

He has donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister Imran Khan fund for Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic.

The Edhi foundation is also helping the coronavirus victims in their burial services.

