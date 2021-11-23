Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins top sports award in Dubai

The coveted Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award has been awarded to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Khan is honoured with the International Sports Personality Award for his efforts in transforming Pakistan into one of the world’s most successful cricketing nations. He captained Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, which included the team’s final victory over England.

Khan established a $639 million project for the welfare of Pakistan’s youth in 2019, under which young men and women will be granted scholarships and chances for skill development, including sports scholarships. Khan announced his intentions to create a cricket ground in each of Pakistan’s 4,000-plus Union and Village Councils in June of this year.

The 11th edition of the MBR Creative Sports Award, the largest in terms of prize money and categories and the first dedicated to sports creativity, was held at Deep Dive Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees.

Members of the Award’s Board of Trustees, the Dubai Sports Council’s Board of Directors, and famous sports figures also attended the ceremony.