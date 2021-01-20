Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s lookalike breaks the internet; watch video

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s Prime minister Imran Khan has a doppelganger and the internet is going gaga over it!

An attractive young resident of Sialkot was spotted taking a ride in a rickshaw and the locals put out a video of him as soon as they spotted the resemblance to the PM.

Prime Minister #ImranKhan'd look alike in Sialkot. pic.twitter.com/xLcdNJf59X — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) January 18, 2021

Minutes after the video was posted, it went viral grabbing everyone’s attention.

The uncanny resemblance left everyone awestruck and reminded everyone of Khan’s younger days of being a cricketer.

This is not the first time that a random video of someone from the other side of the border went viral.

Remember the famous blue-eyed tea-seller, now model Arshad Khan? His life completely took a turn after he became an internet sensation and owns a café now.

It will be interesting to witness if this young man too will gain something good out of internet fame.