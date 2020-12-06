Pakistan: Poverty drives father to throw his five children into canal

MansoorPublished: 6th December 2020 3:22 pm IST
Instead of clearing its own deck, Pakistan blames India

Lahore: A father facing acute financial problems threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday, causing the death of two children while other three went missing.

Citing rescue sources, The News International reported that the bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki while the search operation for the remaining three is underway.

According to the police, the father, who was already frustrated with his poverty, had resorted to taking the extreme step after a heated argument with his wife.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which include three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia, The News International reported.

Source: ANI

READ:  Killing of Iran's scientist aimed probably at making Tehran retaliate
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 6th December 2020 3:22 pm IST
Back to top button