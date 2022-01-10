Pakistan: Protest over power, gas crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Published: 10th January 2022 9:50 pm IST
Representative Image

Kohat: Scores of people staged a protest against Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against the local authorities for power and gas crises in Kohat city, local media reported.

The protesters including civil society activists, traders, local body members, and general consumers were demonstrating at Martyrs Square, Dawn newspaper said on Sunday.

They also raised slogans against the officials of Pesco, SNGPL, the district administration and local lawmakers, as per Dawn.

Dawn quoting a protester reported that the problem of low gas pressure could be addressed if half of gas produced in Kohat was provided to its people.

“But due to criminal silence of the lawmakers and SNGPL, gas is provided to Punjab on a priority basis,” he regretted.

Shah Mehmood, another protest leader, said even after the closure of CNG stations domestic consumers continued to face low gas pressure.

He said gas supply disappeared at 9 pm and continued till morning, as per Dawn.

Gas has typically been cheap and readily available however, Pakistanis are now struggling to cope with hours-long gas outages, according to Turkish Radio and Television (TRT).

Notably, household consumers in the country have also seen a sharp increase in their monthly bills.

