Pakistan records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Islamabad: As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hits Pakistan, more than 1,000 new cases were registered in a day.

1078 people tested positive

Citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dawn reported that 1,078 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday while 20 others died of the respiratory illness.

As per the data by NCOC, Pakistan at present has a total of 11,864 active cases.

Dawn quoted Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, as saying on Tuesday that the second wave of the virus has started in the country and the public was not following SOPs to the extent necessary for curbing the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan

As of Friday, Pakistan has reported a total of 332,186 cases of coronavirus and 6,795 deaths.

