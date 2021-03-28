Pakistan records over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Islamabad: The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded over 4,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that 57 people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday.

With the 57 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 14,215. However, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 40,120.

According to Geo News, the national positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 10.4 per cent.

The Pakistan government has placed a number of restrictions to prevent the rising spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood decided that the educational institutions to be closed until April 11 in coronavirus hotspot areas.