Pakistan reports 556 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Published: 1st January 2022 7:18 pm IST
Karachi: Pakistan on Friday reported 556 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,295,933 cases so far, including 1,256,816 recoveries.

The country has 10,184 active cases including 629 who are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed six people on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,933.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 4,82,029 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 4,45,107 cases, so far.

