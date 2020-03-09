Pakistan reports 7th COVID-19 case

A+ A-

Islamabad: Pakistan has reported the country’s seventh coronavirus case which was detected in Karachi.

“This is the seventh case in Pakistan though one has already recovered and discharged, while another one is ready to be discharged,” Zafar Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minister on National Health Services, tweeted on Sunday.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the 50-year-old man, who is a resident of Karachi, tested positive for the disease, reports The Express Tribune.

“All his contacts have been quarantined. We are looking into further details of the patient’s travel history,” the Department said in an official statement.

The new case has emerged as all educational institutions in Sindh have been closed till March 13 over fears of the contagious disease’s outbreak in the province.

Earlier, all the six COVID-19 cases in Pakistan – three in Karachi and three in Gilgit-Baltistan – had a history of travel to Iran.