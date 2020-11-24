Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 cases since July with 2,954 new infections

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since July 7 with 2,954 new infections as the country continues to grapple with the spread of the infection.

With the influx of new cases, coronavirus caseload in the country has reached 379,883.

With 48 new deaths, the country’s coronavirus death toll stands at 7,744. So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379, Dawn reported.

Several provinces have imposed fresh restrictions in order to contain the virus.

The Sindh government has imposed a range of additional coronavirus restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Islamabad has reported 537 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the capital’s total to 27,555. It has also reported six more deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 285.

Punjab has recorded 630 new coronavirus cases, up from 498 a day earlier, taking the provincial total to 115,138.

The province has also recorded 18 fatalities from the virus, taking the death toll to 2,879.

Punjab’s health department has issued new guidelines for government and private offices as part of steps being taken to curb the novel coronavirus.

According to the new order, only 50 per cent of the staff should come to the office while the rest of the employees should work from home.

Pakistan occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded 16 new cases, taking its tally to 4,558.

Source: ANI