Pakistan responds to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Partition

Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry on Saturday responded to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statements made on Thursday and labelled it as “highly provocative and irresponsible.”

Bhagwat speaking at a book launch event stated that the India of 2021 was not the same as the one in 1947. “Partition has happened once, it won’t happen again. The only solution to the pain of partition lies in undoing it,” the RSS chief said.

The foreign office of Pakistan, while responding to Bhagwat’s statement pointed out that the RSS chief had also indulged in “such delusional thinking and historical revisionism” previously.

“Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist Hindutva ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhand Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the foreign office warned that the “dangerous mindset” was aimed to completely “marginalize and displace minorities in India and also posed an existential threat to all South Asian neighbors.”

“The world was witness to the systematic usurpation of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and the unabated repression of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir,” the foreign ministry said. It added, “the world had also seen India’s reckless misadventures in February 2019 when Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control.”