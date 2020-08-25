Pakistan salvage draw in third Test, England win series

Southampton: The fifth and final day of the third Test between England and Pakistan was hampered by rain as the match concluded as a draw here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

With this, England won the three-match series 1-0. This is the first time in the last ten years that England has managed to win a Test series against Pakistan.

The final day of the match witnessed a delayed start due to rain and the first session did not see any play.

Finally, the fifth and final day started after seeing a delay of five hours.

Resuming day four at 100/2, Pakistan was given a big blow as James Anderson sent Azhar Ali (31) back to the pavilion. With this, Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets.

Asad Shafiq then joined Babar Azam in the middle and the duo formed a 63-run stand, but their vigil at the crease was ended by Joe Root as he dismissed Shafiq (21), reducing Pakistan to 172/4.

In the end, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam ensured that Pakistan does not lose any more wickets and the match finally ended as a draw.

Azam and Alam remained unbeaten on 63 and 0 respectively with Pakistan at 187/4.

England had scored 583/8 in the first innings as Zak Crawley played a knock of 267 runs.

Pakistan was then bundled out in the first innings for 273. Azhar Ali top-scored for the visitors as he played an unbeaten knock of 141 runs.

After this, the hosts had decided to enforce the follow-on after having a lead of 310 runs.

England had a 1-0 lead heading into the final match of the series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets against Pakistan.

After being at 117/5, the hosts chased down 277 with Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten on 84.

Bad light and rain had played spoilsport in the second Test, and as a result, the match had ended as a draw.

