Pakistan skipper Babar Azam faces heat for allegedly abusing woman

Karachi: In an explosive press conference, a woman has accused Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of abuse. The woman, claiming to be Babar’s school-mate, said that the player had been exploiting him for almost ten years.

In her press conference, she also claimed that Babar had promised marriage to her in 2010, but he later did not live up to his word as he became a famous cricketer.

In a video shared by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq, the woman can be seen calling for justice. The lady also claimed that she went on to support Babar financially when Babar had not made it big as a cricketer.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2020

She also claimed that Babar physically abused her and threatened her if she went to the police.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me, and he used me,” the woman can be heard saying in the video shared by Sadiq.

Babar is currently with the Pakistan squad in New Zealand as the side prepared to lock horns with the Kiwis in three T20Is and two Tests. Earlier this week, seven members of the Pakistan squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Babar was named Pakistan’s skipper for all three formats of the game.

Source: ANI