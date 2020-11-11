Pakistan sweep three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe

Rawalpindi, Nov 10 : Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third and final T20 International to sweep the series 3-0 here on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir picked four wickets for 13 in four overs to restrict Zimbabwe to 129/9 in 20 overs. Young Pakistan batsmen Abdullah Shafique and Khushdil Shah then added 51 for the third wicket to take the team past the winning score in 15.2 overs.

Shafique made 41 off 33 balls while left-handed Khushdil made an unbeaten 36 off 15 deliveries. Khushdil hit three sixes and three fours.

Pakistan had won the first T20 International by six wickets and the second by eight wickets. The hosts had earlier clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe: 129/9 wkts in 20 overs (CJ Chibhabha 31, D Tiripano 28, U Qadir 4/13, I. Wasim 2/27) lost to Pakistan: 130/2 wkts in 15.2 overs (A Shafique 41 not out, K Shah 36 not out, W Masakadza 1/19)

