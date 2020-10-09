Pakistan targets Indian positions on LoC in Poonch district

Jammu, Oct 9 : Pakistan on Friday fired with small arms to target Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 5.30 p.m. on Friday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of the LoC in Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating retaliating befittingly.”

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement with impunity. Twenty-four civilians have been killed and over 100 have been injured in more than 3,190 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January this year.

Source: IANS

