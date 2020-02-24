menu
24 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Pakistan violates ceasefire again in J&K’s Poonch

Posted by Neha Published: February 24, 2020, 10:50 pm IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire again in J&K’s Poonch
Photo: ANI

Srinagar: After a gap of one day, Pakistan on Monday once again resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations were reported in the Qasba and Kerni sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, firing which started on Monday afternoon is still going on from both sides.

Sources said Indian army is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

On Saturday, Pakistan had resorted to ceasefire violation in the same sectors.

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing at the LoC in the Shahpur sector of Poonch.

Source: IANS
