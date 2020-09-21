Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC in J-K

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 21st September 2020 4:10 pm IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC at J-K's Poonch

Poonch: Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars at around 2.30 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating and more details are awaited.

Pakistan on September 19, violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar and Malti sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
