Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

Jammu: On a day the Indian Army killed three terrorists while foiling an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in J&K’s Poonch district on Monday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 8.30 p.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier on Monday, three terrorists were killed in Naushera sector of the LoC where the army foiled a major infiltration bid.

The operation in the Naushera sector is still going on, reports said.

Source: IANS

