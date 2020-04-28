Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at 11.00 am today. Indian Army is retaliating. Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

