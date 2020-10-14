Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in 2 sectors of J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Oct 14 : Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday on Indian positions near the Line of Control (LoC) at two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand, said that about 7.40 p.m., Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch.

“Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement, with 24 civilians killed and over 100 injured in 3,190 ceasefire violations.

Shells landing on their homes, cowsheds and agricultural fields have brought insurmountable miseries into the lives of thousands of civilians living in villages along the LoC in J&K.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.