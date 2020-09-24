Pakistan wakes up to 4.3 magnitude earthquake

By SameerPublished: 24th September 2020 7:50 am IST
Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted west of Islamabad in Pakistan early on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 40 km west of Islamabad at 05:46:57 IST today,” the NCS said.

Meanwhile, north-northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan also witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on Thursday morning.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit 237 km north-northeast of Kabul at 05:33:10 IST today,” the NCS said in a tweet.

Source: With inputs from ANI

