Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tests Covid-19 positive, in isolation

Mumbai, Dec 13 : Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently living in isolation.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Sunday to share the news with her fans and followers.

Mahira also asked netizens to recommend films which she can watch while staying in isolation during her ailment.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It has been rough but it will be ok soon InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops– for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan.

P.S: prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome,” Mahira wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on Mahira’s post, netizens shared prayers and thoughts for her speedy recovery.

“Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest,” commented Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

“Heal soon,” shared actress Tillotama Shome.

