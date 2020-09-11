Pakistani- American Shahid Khan is the world’s 234th richest man

Hyderabad: A Pakistani-born American billionaire Shahid Rafiq Khan has been ranked 61st out of 400 in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Khan, who is a businessman and sports tycoon, is also the world’s 234th wealthiest person.

Shahid owns Flex N-Gate, an American automotive company, Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C of the English Premier League (EPL). He is also a co owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In June 2020, Khan became the second richest NFL owner with a net worth of $11.8 billion, after David Tepper (Carolina Panthers who had a net worth of $12 billion). He was featured on the front cover of Forbes magazine in 2012, associating him as the face of the American Dream.