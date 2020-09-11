Pakistani- American Shahid Khan is the world’s 234th richest man

By Nihad Amani Published: 11th September 2020 5:54 pm IST

Hyderabad: A Pakistani-born American billionaire Shahid Rafiq Khan has been ranked 61st out of 400 in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Khan, who is a businessman and sports tycoon, is also the world’s 234th wealthiest person.

Shahid owns Flex N-Gate, an American automotive company, Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C of the English Premier League (EPL). He is also a co owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In June 2020, Khan became the second richest NFL owner with a net worth of $11.8 billion, after David Tepper (Carolina Panthers who had a net worth of $12 billion). He was featured on the front cover of Forbes magazine in 2012, associating him as the face of the American Dream.

READ:  China to hand over 5 Arunachal youths on Saturday: Rijiju
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close