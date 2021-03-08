Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter to get engaged to Shaheen Afridi

Karachi: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s elder daughter Aqsa is going to be engaged to the national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shahid Afridi confirmed that Shaheen Afridi’s family has formally approached him in this regard.

Matches are made in heaven: Shahid Afridi

Confirming the same on the twitter, he wrote, “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field”.

The same has also been confirmed by Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan.

Shaheen Afridi was born on April 6, 2000 in Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He made his international debut for the country in April 2018.

In the month of December same year, he played his first test match for the national team.