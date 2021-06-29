Pakistani influencer brings in Lion as birthday prop; irks netizens

Lahore: People love to celebrate their birthdays as royals; the bigger the income, the bigger the party and its themes. Sometimes, it just goes a little extra, just like it happened in a Pakistani birthday party.

While regular ones use ribbons, balloons, or flowers as props, a Pakistani influencer chose a lioness to be a party pop, irking many people online.

Susan Khan, a Pakistani influencer celebrated her birthday earlier this month and the videos of the party in Lahore, Pakistan have gone viral for the disturbing visuals of how a lioness is being used as a prop in the party, tied to a leash and sedated for the entertainment of the guests.

The incident came to light when Protect Save Animals, an animal rescue organisation shared the videos online on twitter and voiced its concern towards the incident and criticised the influencer for her choices.

Syed Hassan, who runs the page states in the post, “Animals are NOT decor that you can use to show your wealth and status at your events. You DO NOT get to violate another being at the expense of your leisure.” The post further talks about how “humans are the first ones to forget their humanity” and calls for better laws in Pakistan for the safety of animals.

Criticising Khan further, the animal rights group added: “It’s honestly horrendous seeing as to how these influencers seem to not care about the animals. Why do they call themselves influencers? Not a single remorse.”

The founder of the organisation has now started an online petition to stop using wildlife as props, and seeks the support of at least 1,500 signatories.

According to a report by Vice, Chaudhry Usama Wains, who runs a registered business of exotic and wild animals in Pakistan, stated that “it is illegal to rent animals for private events but many do it anyway, you will not find any legitimate renting agency. They’re all underground and very discreet.”

The news outlet even spoke to two attendees of the party, they were not exactly sure whether the lion was illegally rented or brought in by a guest. In the videos, the lion is transported by a man in black clothes with white shoes, who is seen next to the lion throughout the party. Attendees mentioned that the lion didn’t leave his side all throughout the party.