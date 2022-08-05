Pakistani journalist goes missing in Kabul

It is to be noted that no fringe groups have claimed of kidnapping the journalist.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th August 2022 11:51 am IST
A Pakistani journalist on Thursday reportedly went missing while on an assignment in Kabul. He has not been traced yet.

The missing journalist has been identified as Anas Mallick. The Pakistan embassy in Kabul has taken up the matter with the Taliban government and intelligence agencies. It is to be noted that no fringe groups have claimed of kidnapping the journalist.

A post shared on Twitter said that Mallick can not be contacted as both his mobile numbers are currently switched off. Further details of Mallick’s whereabouts are awaited.

