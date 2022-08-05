Pakistani journalist goes missing in Kabul

A Pakistani journalist on Thursday reportedly went missing while on an assignment in Kabul. He has not been traced yet.

The missing journalist has been identified as Anas Mallick. The Pakistan embassy in Kabul has taken up the matter with the Taliban government and intelligence agencies. It is to be noted that no fringe groups have claimed of kidnapping the journalist.

Our friend and colleague @AnasMallick is missing in kabul since Thursday afternoon, pak embassy kabul took up this matter with Taliban govt and intlgnc. No traces yet found of him nor anyone claimed having him. His both no's are off. Prayers for his safe return — Mona Khan (@mona_qau) August 4, 2022

A post shared on Twitter said that Mallick can not be contacted as both his mobile numbers are currently switched off. Further details of Mallick’s whereabouts are awaited.