Pakistani scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized

Islamabad: Famous Islamic scholar of Pakistan, Maulana Tariq Jameel has been admitted to a hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19.
On his Twitter account, the scholar disclosed that he was not feeling well for the past few days. When COVID-19 test was done, it was found that he contracted the virus.
Following the instructions of the doctors, he was hospitalized.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan now stands at 435,056. The coronavirus death toll of the country rose to 8,724.
The total count of active cases in the country is 45,124, while 381,208 people have recovered from the virus.