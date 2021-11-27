Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani singer, actor and model, Meesha Shafi is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Shafi’s performance on the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai will be her first major live act in nearly a year-and-a-half.

Meesha took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey #Dubai!!! I’m performing at the #Expo2020 this Sunday and am honoured to be sharing the stage with @muniba_mazari #abdullahSiddique @MariaUnera to represent and celebrate #Pakistan Ajao!”

In addition, Muniba Mazari, the Iron Lady and an acclaimed motivational speaker will be addressing the audience on inclusion, equality and tolerance that makes a society progressive at the Jubilee stage, Expo 2020 at 8 pm on November 28.

Iconic singer Alicia Keys will perform on December 10 from 10 pm at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai and a special event on December 19 featuring Academy Award-winning composer and musician A.R. Rahman.

Who is Meesha Shafi?

Meesha is a globally recognised Pakistani-Canadian artist, known for her modelling, acting and music.

Meesha came into the limelight after she did a couple of hit movies like ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and ‘Waar’. Meesha has also appeared in various seasons of Coke Studio and performed hit songs like ‘Chori Chori’ and ‘Jugni’.

Her avant-garde music in particular has earned her appreciation from fans and critics around the world.

More recently, her single Hot Mango Chutney Sauce, released in September this year, was a critical and commercial success in Pakistan. It was also featured on BBC Radio Live Asian Network’s ‘Song of the Week’.