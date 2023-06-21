Pakistanis irked with Pasoori remake in Kartik Aaryan’s movie

Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s romantic drama is ready to swoon the hearts of the audience. The trailer garnered a lot of attention from netizens. The pair will be seen together for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and their fans are extremely excited to watch them on the big screen again. The upcoming movie is in the news again for something that netizens are shocked to hear.

Ahead of the release, the makers of the movie are planning to release a remake of the sensational song Pasoori. It was originally sung by Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Sethi and singer Shae Gill who became an overnight sensation after the release of the song by Coke Studio.

As per reports, Pasoori’s remake will be shot in Mumbai over two days and the shooting will start today.

Even though fans are excited about the news, Pakistani fans are slamming the makers for recreating the much-loved song. Some fans are also hoping ‘this is a big fat lie.’

One Pakistani user tweeted, “Bollywood just stay away from our precious Coke Studio.” Another said, “You (Satyaprem Ki Katha makers) are about to get so much hate for this, so don’t do it! Already it’s a bad era for Bollywood movies and music. Negative publicity is not fun anymore.”

A person commented on the news saying, “It’s unfortunate that we knew this would happen as soon as #Pasoori hit popularity last year. Where is the creativity? Pasoori has 600 M views! Just waiting for Kahani Suno to be “remade” now. Why do great songs need to be remade at all? Just so they can be “claimed”?”

Satyaprem Ki Katha is going to be released on June 29th. The movie was dragged before for its title. Earlier named Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the film faced backlash for including the name of the Hindu God Vishnu.