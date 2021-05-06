Pakistani’s prisoners to be released during PM Imran Khan visit to Saudi Arabia

Several Pakistani prisoners detained in Saudi Arabia’s jails are expected to be free during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Lieutenant General (retd) Bilal Akbar, has said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan would raise the issue of the release of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails during a visit to the Kingdom this month, local media reported on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan has raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.

Back in February 2019, the Prime Minister requested the Saudi Crown Prince to release Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails during a visit to the country. Following the prime minister’s request, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia.

Bilal Akbar further stated that three MoUs would be signed during PM Imran Khan’s visit for cooperation in three sectors between the two countries.

According to ARY News, “We are setting up a helpline at the embassy which will work 24 hours a day,” said the Pakistani ambassador.

The Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia can use the helpline to discuss there issues and problems facing in the kingdom. Lt. Gen. (retd) Bilal Akbar added that a community service program would also be launched to address their concerns.