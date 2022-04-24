Pakistanis suffering 8-15 hrs of load-shedding on a daily basis

Islamabad: Amid the sizzling hot weather, Pakistanis have been suffering eight to 15 hours of scheduled and unscheduled power load-shedding on a daily basis across the country.

Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Badin, Swat and the country’s other cities have witnessed prolonged load-shedding, The News reported.

The prolonged load-shedding has continued to increase the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores, especially during sehri and iftar times.

Several areas of Karachi saw load-shedding up to 15 hours.

The load-shedding-exempted areas of the city also witnessed power outages, while the load-shedding duration in different areas has been increased from eight to 15 hours.

The K-Electric spokesperson said the power supply has been disrupted due to the shortage of 300 megawatts from the national grid.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s urban areas experienced eight to nine hours of load-shedding, while the rural areas witnessed 10 to 12 hours of load-shedding.

The Power Division said the country has been producing 17,000 megawatts of electricity while the demand has increased up to 19,000 megawatts.

During the afternoon and evening timings, the demand went up to 21,000 megawatts.