Pakistanis unhappy with Imran govt’s functioning: Survey

Islamabad: A survey conducted by the Pakistan unit of the international survey body Gallup has found that 66 percent of Pakistanis are not satisfied with the functioning of the Imran Khan-led government.

The survey, conducted in February, found only 32 percent people were satisfied with the functioning of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) government.

In the Gallup Pakistan survey, 59 percent people said Imran government’s performance was worse than previous governments. Only 22 percent said that the current government is better.

Sixty-two percent of the participants in the survey said Pakistan is not going into the right direction while 35 percent said that the country is moving in direction.

According to the Gallup survey, 16 percent of people in Sindh, 13 percent in Balochistan and 34 percent in Punjab expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Imran Khan-led government.

Only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 64 percent of the people said that they are satisfied with the Imran government.

The survey found 70 percent of the men and 60 percent of the women were dissatisfied with the work of the Imran government.

Disappointment was found among the youth regarding the government’s style of functioning as 66 percent youth — under the age of 30, said they are not happy with the work of the federal government.

According to the survey, 76 percent of the traditional voters of the PTI party said the country is going in the right direction but 26 percent of voters said that they do not think the country is going in the right direction.