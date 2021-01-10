Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases exceed 500,000 mark

Islamabad, Jan 10 : A total of 2,899 people have tested positive of Covid-19 in Pakistan over the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally to 502,416, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

Sindh province has been the worst-hit with 225,509 cases followed by Punjab province where 144,909 people have been tested positive, the NCOC said in a statement.

Forty-six people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,644, the official statement said, adding that 2,804 patients are being treated in hospitals across Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said 456,969 people have recovered so far.

A total of 7,088,014 tests have been conducted at various state-owned and private laboratories across the country, and 623 hospitals are working with Covid-19 facilities.

Several cases of a new variant of the coronavirus initially found in Britain have been reported in the country, and the relevant authorities are tracing their contacts, after quarantining them.

