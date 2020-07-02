Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally reaches 2,17,809

Islamabad: Pakistan reported 4,339 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,17,809, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The country also reported 78 deaths due to the disease, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 4,473. A total of 2,723 patients were in critical condition, the ministry said.

As many as 1,04,694 patients have recovered so far, making it almost half of the total cases in the country, it said.

Sindh province recorded the maximum number of cases with 86,795 patients, followed by Punjab with 77,740 patients, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 26,938 patients, Islamabad 13,082 patients and Balochistan 10,608 patients, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,511 patients and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 1,135 patients.

So far, 1,327,638 tests have been done in the country. In the last 24 hours, 22,128 tests have been conducted.

Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the number of COVID-19 cases were decreasing due to the ‘smart lockdowns’.

He said the monsoon season would further help reduce the number of cases. Mirza said 28 laboratories were conducting tests across the country.

Source: PTI