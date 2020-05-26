Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally stands at 58,278 with 1,202 deaths

Islamabad: Pakistan’s tally of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday reached 58,278 cases including 1,202 deaths, the country’s health ministry said.

As per the tally cited by Geo News, 23,507 cases have been detected in Sindh, 20,654 in Punjab, 8,080 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 211 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Sindh, which is the worst-hit province in the country reported 573 new cases in the last 24 hours. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that there were 14,618 patients under treatment in the province at the moment.

Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif criticized the Imran Khan government saying a policy in place before the opening of the COVID-19 lockdown could have reduced the COVID-19 deaths in the country, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz also urged the Pakistan government to not waste any time and develop a national strategy to combat the deadly contagion.

Source: ANI

