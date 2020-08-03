Pakistan’s Dawn channel hacked, Indian flag superimposed

Posted By News Desk Published: 3rd August 2020 12:32 pm IST

Sruthi Vibhavari

Islamabad: Pakistan’s popular channel Dawn, on Sunday (August 2) was hacked by anonymous hackers. Around 3:30 pm, the viewers were baffled when the Indian flag was superimposed on the advertisement that was playing on the channel. 

Under the tricolor flag was also written a message ‘Happy Independence Day’. The pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media.

It is known that the flag and message stayed on the screen for some time before it disappeared.

Dawn channel confirmed the hacking and mentioned in its website, “Dawn News is investigating the sudden broadcast of Indian flags and Happy Independence Day text on its screen. The agency is investigating the matter and will inform its viewers as soon as it reaches a final conclusion.” It also stated on Twitter that an official investigation is launched on the same.

