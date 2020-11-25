Pak’s Covid tally crosses 3.8mn mark with 3k new cases

Islamabad, Nov 25 : Pakistan recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,009 coronavirus cases in over four months, taking the cumulative tally to 382,892.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the SARS-CoV-2 virus claimed 59 lives across the country in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 7,803, Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has jumped to 41,115 while 1,867 patients are under critical care. The positivity rate remains stagnant for the third consecutive day at over 7 per cent.

With the COVID-19 pandemic progressively getting worse in Pakistan, the government has placed fresh restrictions across the country to prevent the spread of the virus during its second wave.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.