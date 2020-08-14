Pak’s Independence Day is Black Day for Balochistan: Naela Baloch

August 14 is the day when the converted Punjabis divided their own country as they were disloyal with their motherland India

By Mansoor Updated: 14th August 2020 2:06 pm IST

Vancouver: Pakistan’s Independence Day is ‘Black Day’ in the history of humankind as the country’s Army continues to kill, rob, rape, convert people and grab lands of Baloch people.


“August 14 is the day when the converted Punjabis divided their own country as they were disloyal with their motherland India. They divided it to serve British interests and past these many years, they have served British interests. Earlier, they were a colony of America and now they are a colony of Chinese colony. When they celebrate August 14 it has no sense and Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan”

said Naela Quadri Baloch, Chairperson, Baloch People’s Congress
Source: Youtube/ ANI


She further said, “As Pakistan was a landlocked country, they needed Balochistan to occupy. For Baloch people, August 14 is the worst day, one of the worst days in human history just like the days of holocaust.


“The Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtuns, Mohajirs, Kashmiris, Baltis, Christians, Hindus are living the life of prisoners in Pakistan. The army is the only institution that is free and it is only they who are celebrating the Independence Day because they have the freedom to kill, rob, rape, convert people, sell and grab lands”

she added.
Source: ANI
READ:  Pakistan did not have much idea about bowl-outs: Irfan Pathan
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close