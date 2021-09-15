‘Palace-like room on wheels’: Inside SRK’s multi-crore vanity van

Mumbai: The ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his extravagant possessions needs no introduction. From living in property worth of crores to driving some of the most luxurious cars in the world, SRK is called ‘badshah’ for a true reason.

SRK’s fleet of expensive cars parked at his garage proves that he is petrolhead’. Some of the many chariots that he owns Rolls Royce Phantom convertible, a Bugatti Veyron, an Audi A6 and even the first-ever Creta that was launched in India.

His love for automobile extends beyond cars. The DDLJ actors also owns a fancy and highly customised vanity van — Volvo BR9– worth Rs 4 crore.

Let’s take quick look at SRK’s multi-crore, swanky and luxurious vanity van which is nothing less than a ‘palace room’. See photos and its features here.

Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van features

Shah Rukh Khan had purchased Volvo BR9 in 2015 which is designed by Dilip Chhabria, an Indian car designer and the founder of DC Design.

According to GQ India report, it has a pantry section, a wardrobe section, a special make-up chair and a separate toilet cubicle.

The floor of the van is made entirely out of glass and has wooden roof.

The van is also equipped with the best technology, including a large flatscreen TV from Bose and an electric chair which on a push of a button will take you across the whole space.

SRK’s vanity van photos

Check out SRK’s vanity van equipped with high-end technologyhttps://t.co/Hbnd5XFOWj pic.twitter.com/pRTMNYmkXO — ETimes Photogallery (@ETimesPhotos) November 10, 2015

Whew! SRK's Vanity Van At Reclamation Bus Depot 😍😍❤❤#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/cBIsKmVQpQ — nawal aabed Srkian (@aabed_nawal) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, in terms of work, SRK is gearing up make a grand comeback on big screen with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.