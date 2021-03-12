‘Palace On Wheels’: Have a look at Allu Arjun’s luxurious Rs 7 crore vanity van

Hyderabad: One of the most popular and bankable actor Tollywood, Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Also known as Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, Arjun has earned a immense fan following over the years. His flamboyant style and dancing skills have always been the talk of the town.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun is known for his king size and super lavish lifestyle. He owns expensive things and the list includes a t-shirt worth Rs 65,000 or shoes worth Rs 1.45 lakh but also huge palatial bungalow in the neart of the city, stylish cars and super expensive vanity van worth Rs 7 crore. Let’s talk about his luxurious vanity van which he bough in 2019.

Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun’s swanky vanity van pictures

As per GQ India report, Allu Arjun’s swanky vanity van has been designed by Reddy Customs caravan and has been named as ‘Falcon’ by the actor. Stepping inside, the interiors have a cool silver and black colour tone, giving it a very futuristic look.

Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram

In the pictures, we even see a really comfortable looking recliner, that will provide complete comfort to the actor as he gets ready to deliver his next shot. When not getting his make-up done, Arjun can simply revolve the chair and watch the TV on the move.

Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram

Falcon is fully customised with ambient yet peaceful lighting.

“Every time I buy something big in my life… there is only one thought in my mind … “ People have showered soo much love…it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever. Thank you all,” Arjun had written on Twitter while sharing images of his vanity van ‘Falcon’.

What’s more is in his garage?

Apart from super swanky vanity van Allu Arjun also has a Range Rover, a BMW X5, an Audi A7 as well as a Jaguar XJL in his garage.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to resume the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film is based on red sandalwood smuggling and stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.