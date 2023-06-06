Palak-Ibrahim to Aditi-Sid: 10 rumoured couples of Bollywood

Mumbai: It’s raining love in B-town! Bollywood celebrities and their dating life have always been a hot potato. From getting trolled, and breaking the internet with their pictures or leaked videos to social media banter, here’s a list of rumoured couples who created a frenzy among fans and media with their dating news. These rumored relationships continue to fuel the imagination of Bollywood enthusiasts, keeping them hooked to the ever-enticing world of celebrity love affairs.

Rumoured lovebirds of Bollywood

1. Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor (Instagram)

Rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey have become the talk of the town ever since they started making joint appearances in public. Be it attending private house parties or jetting off to watch the semi-finals of FIFA, the couple isn’t shy to be seen together.

2. Siddhanth Chaturvedi – Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhanth Chaturvedi – Navya Naveli Nanda (Instagram)

From having fun banters on Instagram to being spotted together after a vacation from Goa, the alleged couple have kept the media on the tip of their toes. Recently, they were also seen dancing the night away at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

3. Shubman Gill – Sara Tendulkar Vs Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar (Instagram)

Shumban Gill who is now considered a charmer on and off the field, has kept breaking the hearts of many Indian girls with his relationship rumours. It was reported that the famous cricketer had started dating Sara Ali Khan after he parted ways with the gorgeous lady Sara Tendulkar. And now there’s a report saying that he has broken up with the Zara Hatke actress and is now back with Sara Tendulkar.

4. Vijay Varma – Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma – Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram)

The rumour mill is buzzing with reports of a sizzling romance between South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Bollywood‘s talented actor Vijay Varma. The alleged couple has been seen on several occasions, including in a viral kissing video earlier this year. They’ve been spotted on numerous dinner dates and outings together since then.

5. Tripti Dimri – Anushka’s Karnesh Sharma

One of the most promising actresses of Bollywood, Tripti Dimri is rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma. A recent mushy picture of the duo was shared by the actress on her Instagram handle which confirmed all the doubts regarding their dating.

6. Suhana Khan – Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan – Agastya Nanda (Instagram)

They might be the newest couple in the B-town. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is about to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is said to have developed a close bond with her co-actor Agastya Nanda. According to reports, their love story started on the film sets and it is said that they are not ready to mark their relationship official this soon.

7. Aryan Khan – Nora Fatehi

Aryan Khan – Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

It appears that Nora’s charm has become very hard to refrain from. This just might be true for Aryan Khan who is rumoured to be dating the phenomenal performer Nora Fatehi. The speculations started floating around their picture of partying together went viral a couple of months ago which gave rise to their dating gossip.

8. Palak Tiwari – Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari (Instagram)

Palak Tiwari, who featured in Hardy Sandhu’s popular song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ was spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. They were captured by the paps during their night out in the city. As the reporters tried to catch a glimpse of them, Palak resorted to hiding her face from the cameras. Since then rumours are doing rounds that Palak and Ibrahim are dating.

9. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Tollywood actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari in Maha Samudram (Photo: Instagram)

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Though they never confirmed it officially, their social media moves and public appearances together are enough to tell what’s brewing between the two.

10. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya (Instagram)

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Shikhar often drops lovely comments on Janhvi’s Instagram posts. While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied it, their public appearances and social media exchanges only add fuel to dating rumours

How many of them are you all hearts for? Comment down below!