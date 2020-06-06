Palayam Juma Masjid in Kerala decided not to open mosque

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram has decided not to open mosque for the public even after government relaxation.

The steps have been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala is at 1,699 including 14 death.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday issued the SOP on preventive measures there to contain spread of COVID-19, saying only asymptomatic customers will be allowed with masks and entrances will have sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening at religious places, shopping malls and restaurants outside containment zones.

