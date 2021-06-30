Palestine slams Arab normalisation deals with Israel

 The President added that peace and security "will only be achieved" at the end of the Israeli occupation, reports Xinhua news agency.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th June 2021 11:43 am IST
Palestine slams Arab normalisation deals with Israel
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has slammed the normalization agreements that some Arab countries have reached with Israel in recent times.

“The agreements to normalise relations recently signed by Israel with some Arab countries are an illusion that will not succeed,” Abbas said in an online address on Tuesday.

 The President added that peace and security “will only be achieved” at the end of the Israeli occupation, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

 Abbas also said that peace with Israel can only be achieved by “the recognition of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, mainly the rights of freedom, independence, and establishing a Palestinian state”.

“We agreed to sign painful historic peace agreements, recognized the state of Israel under the UN Resolutions 242 and 338, and signed the Oslo accords in 1993,” he said, adding that the Jewish state has violated these agreements.

 In September last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed separate normalisation agreements with Israel. Later, Morocco and Sudan followed in their footsteps.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button