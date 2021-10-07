Palestine slams Israeli court’s decision on Jews’ right to pray at al-Aqsa

Ramallah: Palestine has condemned an Israeli court’s decision that granted Jewish worshippers limited rights to pray at al-Aqsa Mosque in the old city of East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the move “a flagrant aggression against al-Aqsa Mosque”, Xinhua news agency.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, the latter of whom call it the Temple Mount.

The statement said that the Israeli court’s decision “is a step towards dividing the holy compound of the mosque”, adding that “it will lead to dangerous consequences on al-Aqsa Mosque and its historical and legal status quo”.

It also said that it will exert all efforts and employ all political and diplomatic action to confront this decision.

Also Read Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of education staff from India, nine other countries

The statement added that the foreign ministry will coordinate efforts with Jordan, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on both the regional and international levels.

Meanwhile, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit also condemned the court’s decision, saying it was “dangerous” and mirrored intentions of the new Israeli government and its continuous plans for targeting the Palestinian presence.

Aboul-Gheit said the Israeli policies, including the court decision, risk provoking the Palestinians as it touches religious sentiments.

He called on the international society to bear its responsibility for maintaining the legal and historical position of Jerusalem city.